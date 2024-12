2025 Indian Holidays: Month-wise complete list

As the New Year approaches, Indians across the country are eagerly looking forward to planning their holidays. With a diverse cultural and religious heritage, India celebrates a wide range of festivals and events throughout the year. In this article, we will provide you with a comprehensive guide to India's holiday calendar for 2025.

It will be an interesting year in 2025 with a combination of national holidays, regional celebrations, and long weekends. Here is a complete list of holidays in India for 2025:

Holiday List for 2025:

January 1 (Wednesday) - New Year's Day

January 6 (Monday) - Guru Govind Singh Jayanti

January 14 (Tuesday) - Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Hazarat Ali's Birthday

January 26 (Sunday) - Republic Day

February 2 (Sunday) - Vasant Panchami

February 12 (Wednesday) - Guru Ravidas Jayanti

February 19 (Wednesday) - Shivaji Jayanti

February 26 (Wednesday) - Maha Shivaratri/Shivaratri

March 13 (Thursday) - Holika Dahana

March 14 (Friday) - Holi, Dolyatra

March 28 (Friday) - Jamat Ul-Vida (Tentative Date)

March 30 (Sunday) - Chaitra Sukhladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa

March 31 (Monday) - Ramzan Id/Eid-ul-Fitr (Tentative Date)

April 6 (Sunday) - Rama Navami

April 10 (Thursday) - Mahavir Jayanti

April 18 (Friday) - Good Friday

May 12 (Monday) - Buddha Purnima/Vesak

June 7 (Saturday) - Bakrid/Eid ul-Adha (Tentative Date)

July 6 (Sunday) - Muharram/Ashura (Tentative Date)

August 9 (Saturday) - Raksha Bandhan (Rakhi)

August 15 (Friday) - Independence Day, Janmashtami (Smarta), Parsi New Year

August 16 (Saturday) - Janmashtami

August 27 (Wednesday) - Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayaka Chaturthi

September 5 (Friday) - Milad un-Nabi/Id-e-Milad (Tentative Date), Onam

September 29 (Monday) - Maha Saptami

September 30 (Tuesday) - Maha Ashtami

October 1 (Wednesday) - Maha Navami

October 2 (Thursday) - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra

October 7 (Tuesday) - Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

October 10 (Friday) - Karaka Chaturthi (Karva Chauth)

October 20 (Monday) - Naraka Chaturdasi

October 22 (Wednesday) - Diwali/Deepavali

October 23 (Thursday) - Govardhan Puja

October 24 (Friday) - Bhai Duj

October 28 (Tuesday) - Chhat Puja (Pratihar Sashthi/Surya Sashthi)

November 5 (Wednesday) - Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 24 (Monday) - Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day

December 24 (Wednesday) - Christmas Eve

December 25 (Thursday) - Christmas

This list of holidays will help you plan your year with ease. Whether you are looking forward to a spiritual retreat, a family gathering, or just some downtime, this holiday list will be your perfect companion for planning.

