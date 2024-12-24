December 25 holiday for schools, colleges in Karnataka for Christmas
Christmas is a special day to celebrate on December 25. In Karnataka, the same day is a holiday for all schools. Hence, students get a break from their studies and enjoy some time with their family and friends. They can pass on the festive season, decorate the Christmas tree, and hand out gifts.
On December 25, 2024, schools in Karnataka will be closed. This is the state's tradition of Christmas. It is a time when students can take some rest, have fun, and create memories with their loved ones.
In addition to Christmas, several other holidays are to be observed in Karnataka's schools throughout the year. Here is the comprehensive list of holidays in advance.
New Year/Winter Vacations: January 1-15, 2025
Uttarayana Punyakala, Makara Sankranti: January 14, 2025
Republic Day: January 26, 2025
Maha Shivratari: February 26, 2025
Ugadi Festival: March 30, 2025
Khutub-E-Ramzan: March 31, 2025
Good Friday: April 18, 2025
Basava Jayanthi/Akshaya Tritiya: April 30, 2025
May Day: May 1, 2025
Summer Vacations: May 20-June 30, 2025
Bakrid: June 7, 2025
Last Day of Moharam: July 27, 2025
Independence Day: August 15, 2025
Varasidhi Vinayaka Vrata: August 27, 2025
Eid Milad: September 5, 2025
Mahanavami, Ayudhapooja: October 1, 2025
Gandhi Jayanthi/Mahalaya Amavasye: 2nd October, 2025
Maharshi Valmiki Jayanthi: 7th October, 2025
Tula Sankramana: 17th October, 2025
Naraka Chaturdashi: 20th October, 2025
Balipadyami, Deepavali: 22nd October, 2025
Kannada Rajyothsava: 1st November 2025
Kanakadasa Jayanthi: 8th November, 2025
Huthri: 5th December, 2025
Christmas: 25th December, 2025
Students or parents with questions about extra classes or day-offs can contact their school administration for clarification. With this comprehensive list of holidays, students in Karnataka can plan their year and make the most of their breaks.
