December 25 holiday for schools, colleges in Karnataka for Christmas

Christmas is a special day to celebrate on December 25. In Karnataka, the same day is a holiday for all schools. Hence, students get a break from their studies and enjoy some time with their family and friends. They can pass on the festive season, decorate the Christmas tree, and hand out gifts.

On December 25, 2024, schools in Karnataka will be closed. This is the state's tradition of Christmas. It is a time when students can take some rest, have fun, and create memories with their loved ones.

In addition to Christmas, several other holidays are to be observed in Karnataka's schools throughout the year. Here is the comprehensive list of holidays in advance.

New Year/Winter Vacations: January 1-15, 2025

Uttarayana Punyakala, Makara Sankranti: January 14, 2025

Republic Day: January 26, 2025

Maha Shivratari: February 26, 2025

Ugadi Festival: March 30, 2025

Khutub-E-Ramzan: March 31, 2025

Good Friday: April 18, 2025

Basava Jayanthi/Akshaya Tritiya: April 30, 2025

May Day: May 1, 2025

Summer Vacations: May 20-June 30, 2025

Bakrid: June 7, 2025

Last Day of Moharam: July 27, 2025

Independence Day: August 15, 2025

Varasidhi Vinayaka Vrata: August 27, 2025

Eid Milad: September 5, 2025

Mahanavami, Ayudhapooja: October 1, 2025

Gandhi Jayanthi/Mahalaya Amavasye: 2nd October, 2025

Maharshi Valmiki Jayanthi: 7th October, 2025

Tula Sankramana: 17th October, 2025

Naraka Chaturdashi: 20th October, 2025

Balipadyami, Deepavali: 22nd October, 2025

Kannada Rajyothsava: 1st November 2025

Kanakadasa Jayanthi: 8th November, 2025

Huthri: 5th December, 2025

Christmas: 25th December, 2025

Students or parents with questions about extra classes or day-offs can contact their school administration for clarification. With this comprehensive list of holidays, students in Karnataka can plan their year and make the most of their breaks.

Also read: Winter Holidays 2024-2025: Check State-Wise School break!