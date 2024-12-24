Winter Holidays 2024-2025: Check State-Wise School break!

As the winter chill sets in across northern India, several states have declared winter breaks for schools, giving students a much-needed respite from their academic routines. This break comes as a relief to students and parents alike, offering an opportunity to enjoy the colder months and festive seasons.

Delhi: Winter holidays from January 1-15, 2025

The government has declared winter holidays for schools in Delhi from January 1 to January 15, 2025. Moreover, schools will be closed on December 25 at Christmas. This calendar will give students a long winter break as the school will reopen after the start of the new year.

Uttar Pradesh: Winter Break from December 25, 2024, to January 5, 2025

In Uttar Pradesh, winter vacation is likely to start on 25th December 2024 and is set to go up till January 5, 2025. Though dates have been surfacing formal confirmation is still to be sought by the state education department.

Punjab: Winter vacations begin from 24 December till 31st December 2024

Punjab has officially declared winter holidays for schools from December 24 to December 31, 2024. The dates may be extended as the weather conditions prevail so that the students do not have to step out in the cold.

Other States: Winter Break Timings

Haryana: As per the Economic Times, Haryana schools will remain on winter break from January 1 to January 15, 2025.

Jammu and Kashmir: Schools will be closed for students up to class 5 from December 10, 2024, to February 28, 2025. For students from classes 6 to 12, the winter holidays will begin from December 16, 2024 to February 28, 2025.

Rajasthan: Winter holidays will be from December 25, 2024, to January 5, 2025.

Bihar: Winter holidays are declared from December 25 to December 31, 2024.

With the cold intensifying, these winter vacations provide a chance for students to unwind, enjoy their holidays, and celebrate the festive season in comfort.

