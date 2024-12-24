December 24, 25 heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh; holiday for schools

A severe low-pressure system has intensified and moved towards the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh, bringing heavy rainfall to the regions. According to the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority, the low-pressure system is expected to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on December 24 and 25.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that the severe low-pressure system is persisting over the southwest Bay of Bengal, with associated surface circulation extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. The system is likely to bring heavy rainfall to the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, including the districts of Nellore, Prakasam, and Guntur.

Alerts for heavy rain and strong winds have been issued in the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu by the authorities. Collectors and senior officials have been instructed to be alert and take precautions to prevent further damage caused by the heavy rain.

The fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea till December 26 as strong winds of up to 55 km/h are expected to prevail along the coast.

The third-level warning has been issued to the ports in Andhra Pradesh, meaning that there is a high risk of damage from heavy rainfall and strong winds.

As the low-pressure system is likely to continue over the area for the next few days, the residents have been advised to take necessary precautions and to remain indoors during the heavy rain. The authorities have also made arrangements for emergency services and relief measures in case of any damage or disruption caused by the heavy rainfall.

With the Christmas festival on December 25, residents have been advised to take their necessary precautions and avoid stepping out during heavy rainfall. To cope with such situations the authorities have made arrangements in terms of emergency services along with relief measures in case of some damage or disruption caused due to heavy rainfall.

