‘Time to end Pakistan’s terror games’: Chandigarh voices full support for PM Modi

Chandigarh, April 24 (IANS) In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong statement on the terror attack in Pahalgam, Chandigarh residents have expressed firm support for his words, saying that the time has come for decisive action.

One of the residents told IANS that the entire nation stands firmly behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and supports any action he chooses to take against Pakistan.

Locals echoed a growing sentiment across the country, emphasising that they have full faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi when it comes to dealing with terrorism and Pakistan’s continued involvement in cross-border attacks.

"Whenever Pakistan has tried to act against India, Prime Minister Modi has responded strongly. This time, too, we are confident that the response will be one that sends a clear message," said a local resident.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s remark that "this was an attack on our soul," a resident said it reflected the pain and gravity of the situation. The attack on innocent civilians in Pahalgam has not only shocked the nation but also reignited calls for strong retaliatory action.

"Modi ji has rightly said that this isn’t just an attack on people—it’s an attack on India’s spirit," another local added. "Now the country must respond in a way that ensures Pakistan never dares to repeat such a move."

Many also referred to past military actions taken under PM Modi’s leadership, such as the 2016 surgical strikes across the Line of Control, as proof of India’s readiness to act when provoked.

"Pakistan has been warned before, and now the endgame has begun. It is time for Pakistan to realise that India will not tolerate terrorism any longer," a local shopkeeper commented.

The mood in Chandigarh was resolute—people demanding justice for the victims and expressing trust that the government will take a fitting response that will deter future acts of terror.

