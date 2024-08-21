Maha: Sule urges Dy CM Fadnavis to withdraw her security cover, deploy it for public

Mumbai, August 21 (IANS) NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday blamed the MahaYuti government for deteriorating law and order situation, especially in the wake of Badlapur sexual abuse case, and demanded Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis that security provided to her be withdrawn and the police personnel be deployed for public security.

"The law and order situation in Maharashtra has been very critical for the past few months. The people are living in an unsafe environment and due to constant untoward incidents there is an atmosphere of fear in the minds of the citizens. Women, young and elderly are not safe. Criminals are on the loose and there is no fear of the law. It is clearly seen that there is a huge strain on the police system while implementing the system," said Sule, who on Wednesday participated at the protest organised by the party's Pune unit against the spate of molestation and abuse of women and girls and government's failure to curb crimes against them.

"On the other hand, a large police system is working for the security of many elderly people, including me. But on the one hand, when the strength of the police system is decreasing in maintaining law and order, on the other hand, it is not right to take this security. Therefore, I request the State Home Minister to please immediately withdraw the police deployed for my security. These police officers given for my security should be appointed for public security," she added.

She also demanded that the government should immediately conduct the security needs of all those who have been given security cover in the state and those who do not need security should be removed. Thereafter those police personnel should be deployed for the security of the public.

"It is a humble request that state Home Minister Fadnavis should take this decision immediately so that law and order in the state remains intact and the people get a safe environment," said Sule.

Meanwhile, the NCP (SP) MP slammed the MahaYuti leaders for their statements over the Badlapur sexual abuse case.

Sule did not name the leader but said, "How serious the government is about the incident of child abuse in Badlapur is evident from the insensitive statements of its workers. The government should register a case of molestation against this person who spoke insultingly to the woman journalist who was covering the incident."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.