US Cancels Student Visas, Many Indian Students Deported

In a growing trend that's stirring anxiety among global education aspirants, the U.S. government has intensified its crackdown on international students, particularly under policies that have seen several non-citizens forced to exit the country without clear justification.

Recent actions reflect a shift from earlier practices, where even if student visas were withdrawn, individuals were typically permitted to remain and complete their academic programs. Now, however, the Department of Homeland Security has been issuing immediate departure notices, catching students and universities off guard.

A notable case emerged at Minnesota State University, Mankato, where five international students were ordered off campus following a sudden revocation of their visas. University sources confirmed there was no prior indication of wrongdoing, making the move all the more perplexing. The incident reportedly followed the arrest of a Turkish student in a separate institution on charges of drunk driving, prompting authorities to comb through student databases nationwide.

This aggressive stance seems aligned with promises made by former President Donald Trump, who pledged to take a tougher line on foreign students, especially those engaged in pro-Palestinian demonstrations. One such individual, Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian-origin green card holder and graduate student from Columbia University, was previously detained for participating in protests.

Across multiple states—including Oregon, Texas, North Carolina, and Arizona—students have been flagged and removed for varied and often unclear reasons, from legal infractions to political expression.

Adding to concerns, insiders suggest that immigration records are now being quietly erased from federal systems without involving university authorities, a sharp break from traditional protocol. This covert approach leaves students with little time to appeal or understand the basis for their removal, escalating fears of sudden arrests.

Education experts warn that such measures could discourage international applicants from choosing U.S. institutions, potentially impacting both enrollment and the academic diversity that universities rely on. For countries like India, this trend is prompting serious reflection on the value and safety of sending students to the U.S. under the current climate.

Until policies become more transparent and student rights are better safeguarded, many are advising caution before pursuing American education dreams.