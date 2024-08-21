Here's why Divyanka Tripathi is upset with her husband Vivek Dahiya

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Actor Vivek Dahiya, who was on a Europe vacation recently with his wife and actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, has shared a throwback video in which he has revealed why the latter was unhappy with him during their romantic getaway.

Vivek, who has 1.8 million followers on Instagram, shared a video on the Stories section, in which we can see the couple getting ready at their hotel room, with the 39-year-old actor recording a video.

In the snippet, we can hear Vivek saying, "Meri biwi mujhse thodi abhi naraz chal rahi hai abhi filhaal". (My wife is angry with me right now).

The clip further shows the couple walking on the streets of a European country, with Divyanka saying, "Mere pati ne mujhe bhookha rakha hai tab se.. dekho mai kitni sookh gayi hun." (My husband has kept me hungry... look how thin I have become).

The video ends with Vivek's dialogue: "That is why India is the best."

Earlier, the couple had shared that they were robbed in Europe, and their essentials like-- passports, bank cards, and expensive goods, were taken.

The duo had later informed their fans through a social media post that they had received an 'emergency certificate' from the Indian embassy, which made their 'Ghar wapasi' possible.

The couple had enjoyed paragliding in Interlaken, Switzerland, and the local cuisines of Milano during their European vacation.

Vivek and Divyanka had tied the knot in July 2016 in Bhopal.

On the professional front, Vivek is known for portraying the role of Abhishek Singh in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'.

He has been a part of shows like 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui', 'Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera', 'Kavach', 'Qayamat Ki Raat'. The 39-year-old has participated in 'Box Cricket League 2', 'Nach Baliye 8', in which he emerged as the winner, 'Box Cricket League 3', and ' Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'.

Meanwhile, Divyanka participated in the 2004 reality show 'India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj'. She then played the lead role of Vidya in the 2006 show 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann'.

She has been a contestant in the shows like 'Khana Khazana', 'Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan', 'Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout', 'Comedy Circus', 'Nach Baliye 8', and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

The actress last featured in 'Adrishyam' as Inspector Parvati Sehgal. It stars Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma. The show is streaming on Sony LIV.

