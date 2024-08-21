Watch August 21 Bharat Bandh Live Updates: Trains and Bus Services Affected, Roads Blocked

The Bharat Bandh on August 21 has been called by Dalit and Adivsai organisations including the Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti and National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR). This is in response to the Supreme Court's recent ruling allowing states to create sub-classifications within Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). This bandh has garnered significant support from SC/ST communities, particularly in Odisha, Bihar, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and several other states. The impact in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states is minimal. However, the presence of Bharat bandh is felt in parts of the Telugu states. The Rail and bus services have been impacted largely. The educational institutions including schools, and colleges have been declared holiday. Angry protesters have blocked the roads in some parts.

August 21: Bharat Bandh Live Updates

Odisha and Bihar

Bharat Bandh: Dalit and Adivasi groups organized the Bharat Bandh to protest the Supreme Court's recent verdict on the sub-classification of Scheduled Castes (SCs).

Impact in Odisha: The bandh caused partial disruptions to rail and road communications in Odisha on Wednesday.

Normal Operations: Despite the bandh, government offices, banks, businesses, and educational institutions in Odisha continued to operate normally.

Security Measures: Authorities increased security at the state secretariat, heads of department buildings, and other key locations throughout the state.

Railway Disruptions: Protesters halted trains at Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur stations, including briefly detaining the Visakha Express at Bhubaneswar.

Bus Suspensions: Passenger buses were suspended on various routes due to the protests.

Road Blockades: Demonstrations and road blockades were reported on national highways and in various places like Cuttack, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Malkangiri, Sundergarh, and Keonjhar.

Resumption of Train Services: Train services resumed after police removed protesters from the tracks.

Nationwide Participation: The Bharat Bandh was called by twenty-one organizations across the country, opposing the Supreme Court order, which they believe undermines the principles of reservation.

VIDEO | Bharat Bandh supporters block a road near DRM (Divisional Railway Manager) office in Danapur, Bihar. #BharatBandh (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/Rws6kwz8Yg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 21, 2024

Bharat Bandh: Rajasthan Live Updates

Educational Institutions Closed: Educational institutions in seven districts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur, Alwar, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Deeg, Jaisalmer, and Bharatpur, will remain closed on August 21 due to the Bharat Bandh.

Exams Postponed: The Bharat Bandh has also led to the postponement of Kota University examinations.

Political Support: The Congress party and the Scheduled Caste-Tribe Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti have expressed support for the Bharat Bandh.

Leader's Accusation: Tika Ram Jully, Leader of the Opposition, accused the BJP of being against reservation and trying to weaken the Constitution and reservation system.

Organization in Jaipur: The Aarakshan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has organized 25 units in Jaipur to ensure the success of the bandh. These units will encourage traders to close their shops, and a peaceful rally will be held.

Commitment to Peace: Anil Gothwal, Convener of the Scheduled Caste-Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti, emphasized that the bandh will be peaceful and successful, stating they do not support violence.

BJP's Opposition: BJP MLA Kirodi Lal Meena opposed the Bharat Bandh, claiming it is being politicized and expressing support for the Supreme Court verdict.

Bharat Bandh Today: Jharkand Live Updates

Political Support: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) announced their support for the Bharat Bandh on Wednesday.

Reason for the Strike: The nationwide strike is in response to the Supreme Court's recent verdict on Scheduled Caste (SC) reservations.

Left Parties' Backing: Left parties have also supported the call for the Bharat Bandh.

JMM's Participation: JMM has instructed its leaders, district presidents, secretaries, and district coordinators to actively participate in the 14-hour nationwide strike.

JMM's Statement: Vinod Kumar Pandey, JMM general secretary, stated that the Supreme Court's verdict on SC/ST reservations could hinder the upliftment and strengthening of these communities.

RJD's Involvement: Kailash Yadav, RJD state general secretary, confirmed the party's decision to support and participate in the day-long strike.

Congress's Support: Rakesh Sinha, state Congress spokesperson, also confirmed the party's support for the bandh.

Purpose of the Bandh: The Bharat Bandh, called by Dalit and Adivasi organizations, demands stronger representation and protection for marginalized communities.