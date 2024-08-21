Gold Prices surge in Hyderabad on August 21

After stable rates for a few days, the price of Gold suddenly hiked up today in Hyderabad. Gold rates have been fluctuating up and down and have been stable for a week. With a Rs 100 rise, 22K gold is Rs. 66,590. 24 K gold rose to Rs. 72,640 with a Rs 120 rise. But the fluctuation didn't affect Silver, as the price of 1 KG silver is Rs 92,100.

In the international market, gold prices have been volatile, considering the wedding season. For 10 grams of 24k Gold, the price is Rs 70,000, and 22k is Rs 66,000.

City 22K gold(10 grams) 22K gold(10 grams)

Bangalore Rs 66,110 Rs 72,120

Chennai Rs 66,248 Rs 72,270

Delhi Rs65,945 Rs 71,940

Hyderabad Rs 66,156 Rs 72,170

Kolkata Rs 65,963 Rs 71,960