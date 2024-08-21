Gold Prices surge in Hyderabad on August 21

Aug 21, 2024, 12:40 IST
After stable rates for a few days, the price of Gold suddenly hiked up today in Hyderabad. Gold rates have been fluctuating up and down and have been stable for a week. With a Rs 100 rise, 22K gold is Rs. 66,590. 24 K gold rose to Rs. 72,640 with a Rs 120 rise. But the fluctuation didn't affect Silver, as the price of 1 KG silver is Rs 92,100. 

In the international market, gold prices have been volatile, considering the wedding season. For 10 grams of 24k Gold, the price is Rs 70,000, and 22k is Rs 66,000. 

City                                 22K gold(10 grams)        22K gold(10 grams)

Bangalore                        Rs 66,110                             Rs 72,120
Chennai                            Rs 66,248                            Rs 72,270
Delhi                                 Rs65,945                             Rs 71,940
Hyderabad                        Rs 66,156                            Rs 72,170
Kolkata                              Rs 65,963                            Rs 71,960

