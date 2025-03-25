March 25 Gold Rate: Latest Prices in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bengaluru, Chennai & Delhi

Investors have been increasingly turning to commodity markets for stable income, with gold remaining a key asset. However, after witnessing a steady surge in recent days, gold prices saw a slight drop on Tuesday, bringing some relief to buyers. Here’s a look at the latest gold rates across major cities.

Gold Prices in Key Cities

In Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Proddatur, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of gold was recorded at ₹81,850 for 22-carat and ₹89,290 for 24-carat. Compared to Wednesday’s rates, gold prices dipped by ₹300 and ₹330, respectively.

In Chennai, gold rates also declined, with 22-carat gold dropping by ₹300 and 24-carat gold decreasing by ₹330. As a result, the latest prices stand at ₹81,850 for 22-carat and ₹89,290 for 24-carat per 10 grams.

In Delhi, gold prices followed a similar trend. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold fell by ₹300 to ₹82,000, while 24-carat gold dropped by ₹330 to ₹89,440.

Silver Prices Hold Steady

While gold prices showed a minor decline, silver rates remained unchanged. Compared to Monday’s closing price, silver continued to trade at ₹1,10,000 per kilogram, indicating market stability for the metal.