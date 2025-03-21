Gold Rates Decline After Continuous Hike – Check Prices for 21 March

After three consecutive days of price hikes, gold rates have seen a drop today (March 21, 2025), bringing fluctuations in prices across major cities in India. Here’s a look at the latest gold and silver rates in different regions.

Gold Prices in Hyderabad and Vijayawada

In Hyderabad and Vijayawada, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold has decreased to ₹82,700, while 10 grams of 24-carat gold is now priced at ₹90,220. After witnessing a rise of ₹200 and ₹220 yesterday, today’s rates have dropped by ₹400 and ₹440 for 22-carat and 24-carat gold, respectively. These revised rates are also applicable in cities like Guntur, Proddatur, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

Gold Prices in Chennai

Gold prices in Chennai have followed the same trend, with a decline of ₹400 for 22-carat gold and ₹440 for 24-carat gold. As a result, 10 grams of 22-carat gold now costs ₹82,700, while 10 grams of 24-carat gold is available at ₹90,220.

Gold Prices in Delhi

In contrast to other cities, gold prices in the national capital have witnessed a slight increase. The current rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at ₹82,850, while 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at ₹90,370. Compared to yesterday’s prices, today’s rates have risen by ₹400 and ₹440, respectively.

Silver Prices Decline

Much like gold, silver prices have also taken a downward turn. As of today (March 21), the price of one kilogram of silver stands at ₹1,12,100 in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. However, in Delhi, silver is priced lower at ₹1,03,000 per kg.

Stay tuned for more updates on gold and silver price trends!