Madhya Pradesh: Three bikers killed in separate road accidents

Bhopal, March 21 (IANS) Three motorcyclists were killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh.

A speeding vehicle from Katni hit a motorcyclist, resulting in his instant death on Thursday night near Fuliao Mata Temple on the Damoh-Katni state highway in Hindoria police jurisdiction.

The victim, identified as Bihari Chaurasia, 54, son of Ramnath Chaurasia and a resident of Hindoria, was pronounced dead in a nearby hospital.

Police officers from the Bandakpur outpost, led by ASI Rajendra Mishra, arrived promptly and registered a case against the driver who fled the scene.

Investigations are underway.

In another incident, a reckless trailer truck wreaked havoc in Barela, Jabalpur, near Sharda Temple on Thursday afternoon. The truck, en route to Jabalpur from Mandla, first collided with a car and then ran over two motorcyclists travelling in the opposite direction.

The motorcyclists were killed on the spot, while the car occupants sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

A police officer told IANS, that the truck struck the car before hitting the motorcycle, dragging it approximately 50 metres.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the matter.

While on Friday morning a head-on collision occurred between two cars near Hathni Pipariya village within Damoh district's Nohata police jurisdiction.

The crash left four individuals critically injured, but no lives were lost.

Police station in-charge Arvind Singh said a person Aman Rai, 25, from Sagar, was travelling to Jabalpur with his mother, Anita Rai, when their vehicle collided with another car, injuring them.

Lokendra Thakur, 40, and his mother, Neema Singh Thakur, 60, who were occupants of the second car and residents of Hinoti Putlighat were also injured in the incident.

All the injured were swiftly taken to the district hospital Damoh for treatment. The Nohata Police seized the vehicles and began an investigation.

