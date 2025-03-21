Seerat on ‘Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam': Bringing this character to life has been an unforgettable journey

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) The shooting of “Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam”, a psychological suspense thriller, has officially wrapped up and actress Seerat Kapoor said that bringing this character to life has been an unforgettable journey for her.

The psychological suspense thriller showcases a completely new side of her acting prowess.

Talking about wrapping up the shoot for Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam, Seerat shared: "Bringing this character to life has been an unforgettable journey—raw, real, and unapologetically true to itself. Every moment on set felt like destiny unfolding, wrapped in the magic of storytelling. Can’t wait for you all to witness this psychological thriller!"

“Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam” features veteran JD Chakravarthy and actors like Naresh Agastya, Sheena Chohan, Rajesh Sharma and Hiten Tejwani.

It was in 2011, when Seerat worked as assistant choreographer in Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar. She announced in 2014 that she would appear in Run Raja Run opposite Sharwanand, directed by Sujeeth. Run Raja Run was a commercial success.

In the same year, she was seen playing the role of Nancy in “Zid”, a thriller, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The film stars Karanvir Sharma, Mannara Chopra and Shraddha Das in the principal roles.

In 2015 Madhu B. and N.V. Prasad signed her to play Ganga in the action film Tiger. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the film also starred Sundeep Kishan and Rahul Ravindran. Her next release came alongside Sumanth Ashwin in the R. Shamala directed romantic comedy, Columbus.

In October 2017, she completed filming Raju Gari Gadhi 2 opposite Nagarjuna and was filming Touch Chesi Chudu opposite Ravi Teja and Allu Sirish's Okka Kshanam. She was then seen on Netflix titled Krishna and His Leela.

The actress was last seen in “Usha Parinayam”, a Telugu-language romantic drama film directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar. The film features Sree Kamal, Tanvi Akaansha and Surya Srinivas.

Seerat studied in Podar International School and completed her pre-university course at R. D. National College, Bandra. She subsequently enrolled for a Bachelor Of Arts degree in Mass communication, but quit it due to scheduling conflicts with her acting. Ahead of her career in front of the camera, Seerat was a full-time dance instructor at Ashley Lobo’s academy in Mumbai.

