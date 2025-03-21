March 22 Bank Holiday or not?

As the financial year draws to a close, individuals and businesses are rushing to complete last-minute banking transactions. However, it's essential to check the banking schedule before visiting a branch. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) rules, banks in India will be closed on Saturday, March 22, 2025, as it falls on the fourth Saturday of the month.

Banking Schedule in Indian Banks:

Banks are open on the first and third Saturdays of the month unless specified in the RBI's holiday list.

Banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays.

Banks are closed every Sunday, irrespective of the state.

Nationwide Bandh on March 22, 2025 In response to an alleged attack on a KSRTC bus conductor in Belagavi, pro-Kannada organizations in Karnataka have called for a nationwide bandh on March 22, 2025. The bandh is expected to affect public services, including schools, colleges, and public transport.

Here are the upcoming bank holidays in March 2025:

March 27 (Thursday) – Shab-I-Qadr: Banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar.

March 28 (Friday) – Jumat-ul-Vida: Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Srinagar.

March 31 (Monday) – Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr): Although banks were supposed to be closed on March 31 in almost all states, the RBI has instructed all agency banks and banks handling government transactions to remain open on March 31, 2025.

