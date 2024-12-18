Telangana TET 2024 Exam Schedule Released: Dates and Sessions Announced

The Telangana School Education Department has announced the schedule for the TG TET 2024 exams, which will be held from January 2nd to 20th, 2025. The exams will take place in 20 sessions over 10 days, with two sessions each day. Session 1 will be held from 9 am to 11:30 am, and Session 2 will be from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Paper-1 exams are scheduled for January 8, 9, 10, and 18, while Paper-2 exams will be conducted on January 2, 5, 11, 12, 19, and 20.

The Social Studies (Paper-2) exam will be held in both the morning and afternoon sessions on January 2. On January 5, the Social Studies (Paper-2) exam will be in the morning session, and the Mathematics and Science (Paper-2) exam will be in the afternoon session.

Candidates are advised to check the full schedule and prepare accordingly for the exams.