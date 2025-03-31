HCU Students Fight with Police: Bulldozers on Kancha Gachibowli Land

Tension flared at the University of Hyderabad on Sunday after a clash between police and students protesting against the Telangana government's plan to redevelop 400 acres of land next to their campus. The situation turned political, with the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) accusing the police of using excessive force, including dragging students by their hair and beating them.

The students were protesting the state's proposal to auction the land for an IT park, which would affect the area adjacent to the university. They also expressed environmental concerns about the development, which they believe would destroy the local ecosystem and green spaces. The state government defended the plan, saying the land was not part of the university and that the development would promote investment in the state.

The protest escalated when bulldozers and earthmovers arrived on site. Students, fearing the destruction of the land, rushed to the area and climbed on top of the heavy machinery, shouting slogans like "Go back" and "Police raj murdabad."

BRS condemned the police for bringing in bulldozers under their protection to flatten the land, accusing them of using excessive force, including batons, to detain students, especially women, who were allegedly mistreated. The party also criticized Congress and Rahul Gandhi for hypocrisy, referencing his "mohabbat ki dukaan" slogan to challenge their position on the matter.

The police, however, maintained that 53 students were taken into preventive custody for obstructing government work. They added that some students had even assaulted officers during the protest. The detained students were later released. Legal action will be taken against those involved, police said.

The university's student union condemned the police’s actions, stating they were merely conducting a peaceful protest and had the right to express their concerns. They also accused the university administration of failing to address the issue, despite repeated requests for clarification.

Meanwhile, excavators continued to clear the land in Kancha Gachibowli, starting on Sunday afternoon and continuing through the night into Monday. The students' union expressed alarm over the lack of response from the university administration regarding the environmental and ecological concerns raised by the protest.

Since the government announced plans to auction the land, the university's students, faculty, and staff have been vocal in opposing the move, fearing it will cause irreparable harm to the environment and reduce green spaces in the city.