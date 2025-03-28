Telangana Government to Relieve 177 Retired Staff, Including Hyderabad Metro MD, by March 31

The Telangana government has directed the termination of services for retired employees working on reappointment, contract, or outsourcing basis across various departments by March 31, 2025. This decision affects 177 retired personnel, including NVS Reddy, the Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), who had been serving on an extended term since his retirement in June 2016.

The order, issued by Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, requires departments wishing to retain retired staff to provide valid justification and seek fresh approval from the competent authority. This move follows a review conducted by the Congress government under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, which identified a large number of extended appointments made under the previous BRS administration.

The government believes these extended appointments have created a financial burden on the state budget. The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department, particularly during the tenure of former minister KT Rama Rao (KTR), had a high concentration of such cases.

Notable officials affected by this directive include M Satyanarayana, Executive Director of HMWSSB, S Sathaiah, TG RERA Joint Collector, and BLN Reddy, Chief Engineer of HMDA. NVS Reddy, who has been a key figure in Hyderabad Metro Rail since 2007, was expected to continue his service until June 2025, but will now retire following this order.