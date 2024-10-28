Momos Food Poison in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad: 1 Dead, 20 Hospitalised

In a food poisoning case, one person has died and more than 20 have been hospitalized in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. This follows the incident that occurred in Nandinagar's weekend market, where street vendors were selling momos.

Several reports indicate that people fell ill after eating momos, including one of the victims: a woman from Singadi Kunta. According to the information, she was a married woman whose name has not been disclosed.

Also read: Naga Chaitanya Deletes Ex-Wife Samantha's Photos from Instagram

The incident happened on October 28, 2013. It was reported at Banjara Hills. The police forces have launched investigations concerning this case, and it has also questioned the momo sellers.

Although reports of food poisoning are coming in and are increasing from some quarters, the occurrence also brought safety and hygiene at street foods from the same area to the fore.

Also read: Chalo Secretariat by Battalion Constables: Police Beefs Up Security at Telangana Secretariat

There were directives to the public to be careful with street foods and to report any strange activities to the police. This is a wake-up call on food safety measures and more stringent regulations at street food stalls.

Also read: Samantha's Character revealed in her Upcoming project