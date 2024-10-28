Chalo Secretariat by Battalion Constables: Police Beefs Up Security at Telangana Secretariat

October 28, Hyderabad: Security has been tightened at the Secretariat in response to the call for the “Chalo Secretariat” protest by Battalion Constables. The government has deployed extensive security measures to prevent the Battalion Constables from staging their demonstration at the Secretariat.

The Battalion Constables are pushing for a unified police system (“Ek Police System”), while the police department insists that previous regulations remain in force. In this context, the Battalion Constables plan to intensify their protest, calling for the “Chalo Secretariat” protest today (Monday).

As a result, the police department is taking action against those involved in the protest. So far, ten constables have been dismissed from service, and 34 have been suspended. Despite these actions, the Battalion Constables remain resolute, stating they will not back down until they receive a firm assurance regarding their demands.

