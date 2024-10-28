Viksit Bharat Fellowship application deadline nears closure, here is how one can apply for it

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) BlueKraft Digital Foundation’s Viksit Bharat Fellowship programme, having made waves since its launch on September 17, is bringing the curtains down on its application process. For those eager and aspiring to become ‘Viksit Bharat fellow’, just a few days are left as the process is set to close on November 1.

Viksit Bharat Fellowship program is a unique initiative aimed at encouraging and empowering writing and creative talents across various domains.

Under the programme, a total of 25 fellowships would be offered to professionals, academics and experts from within the nation and around the globe, who would contribute to building a meaningful narrative about New India in its quest to become a developed nation by 2047.

For those candidates aspiring to become Viksit Bharat fellows, they will have to follow a three-tier process -- Online application, participation in the selection process and shortlisting of candidates via interviews.

The applicants will have to undergo a two-step review process conducted by a panel of leaders, professionals and experts from relevant fields.

A selection committee will review their applications based on the quality of the proposal, creativity, feasibility, clarity of vision, ability to tell India’s narrative and alignment with the Fellowship’s goals.

Below is the Viksit Bharat Fellowship Timeline:

The completed applications will have to be submitted latest by November 1.

Applicants will be notified of their final acceptance status by December 1.

Selected applicants will have to confirm their acceptance of the fellowship offer by December 15.

The fellowship program will commence on January 1, 2025.

The Viksit Bharat fellowship is structured in three tiers - BlueKraft Associate Fellowship, BlueKraft Senior Fellowship and BlueKraft Distinguished Fellowship.

A BlueKraft Associate Fellow will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 75,000, a BlueKraft Senior Fellow will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,25,000, and a BlueKraft Distinguished Fellow will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 2,00,000 during the fellowship period of one year.

The Fellows will gain exclusive access to mentorship and opportunities with seasoned subject matter experts, renowned professionals and thought leaders for facilitating discussions and insights that can enhance their work along with exclusive resources for research and writing.

One can also access detailed guidelines and application forms on fellowships from the official website of BlueKraft Digital Foundation.

