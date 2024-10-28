Naga Chaitanya Deletes Ex-Wife Samantha's Photos from Instagram

Tollywood's most eligible bachelor, Naga Chaitanya, has his fiancée Shobhita Dhulipala by his side for marriage by the end of this December. But lately, his presence on social media has earned him several raised eyebrows and whispers in the industry, especially regarding the photos being deleted from his Instagram page, particularly the ones of his ex-wife Samantha.

Recently, the images were deleted that had a post about their divorce and also had a picture of the couple on a racing track. This was done after Chaitanya's fans and supporters of Samantha requested him to delete the post as a gesture of respect for his new partner, Shobhita.

Also read: Pushpa 2 : Curfew in Hyderabad Disrupts Movie Promotions

In 2017, Chaitanya and Samantha married, but in 2021, they announced their separation, leading to the official finalization of their divorce and moving on with their respective lives.

Chaitanya, however, has started a new engagement with Shobhita. They have begun wedding preparations; the recent photos of such wedding preparations by Shobhita on her Instagram immediately went viral.

Also read: Tamannaah's Diwali Pink Lehenga Glamour

It seems Chaitanya is beginning a new life, not just in his personal but professional life as well. Fans are eagerly waiting for him to get married and wishing him all the best for his new life.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8: 27th Oct Highlights, Avinash's self elimination