Through Waqf Board Cong govt is executing land jihad, says K'taka BJP leader

Bengaluru, Oct 28 (IANS) Karnataka BJP on Monday alleged that the Congress government was carrying out 'land jihad' in the state through the Waqf board.

Speaking to the media, senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka said through the Waqf Board, the Congress government is executing land jihad by attempting to seize 15,000 acres of farmland belonging to farmers in Vijayapura district under the name of Waqf.

"Despite the conspiracy to take away 15,000 acres of land from farmers in Vijayapura district, neither Chief Minister Siddaramaiah nor Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has bothered to address the issue and spoken in support of the farmers, let alone given any assurances," Ashoka said.

The LoP further said, “The Waqf property issue resembles a kind of land jihad. The Congress party, in its appeasement politics and vote-bank strategies, might not just stop at farmers' land but could one day allocate the entire state under the Waqf name for Muslims. This wouldn't be surprising.”

Meanwhile, a team has been formed by the state BJP as per the directions of the State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, to receive grievances from farmers affected by issues arising from the Waqf Board Act across Vijayapura district. The team will visit various parts of Vijayapura district on Tuesday.

The five-member team includes former Dy CM and BJP MP Govind Karjol, MLAs Harish Poonja, Mahesh Tenginakayi, former MLC Arun Shahpura and State Raitha Morcha General Secretary Kalmarudappa.

Amid the ongoing row over the Waqf board land, Vijayapura district in-charge minister, and Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil clarified on Saturday that confusion surrounding 1,200 acres in Honavada, Tikota taluk, Vijayapura district, being designated as Waqf property is due to an error in the gazette.

Meanwhile, Home Minister G. Parameshwara has assured that the issue of giving notice to farmers claiming the ownership of their land to the Waqf Board will be reviewed.

Minister for Waqf and Housing B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan has also clarified that there is no need to panic as the board can’t claim property without any authority.

State BJP chief Vijayendra had said the Congress government’s betrayal and injustice towards the Hindu majority through the Waqf Act has not remained hidden.

"If the government fails to immediately halt its anti-Hindu and anti-farmer actions, the BJP will step forward to fight for justice," he said.

