Priyanka Chopra Joins Jonas Brothers for Upcoming Holiday Film on Disney

Actor and producer Priyanka Chopra is set to star alongside her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas in an exciting new holiday film, slated to premiere on Disney in 2025. The highly anticipated project will bring the Jonas family together for a festive celebration, adding to their growing list of collaborations.

Priyanka was recently spotted on set with Nick and the Jonas brothers in Toronto, fueling excitement for the upcoming release. In an interview with E! News last year, Nick praised Priyanka as a “world-class” scene partner, highlighting their creative synergy. “I’ve got a pretty good scene partner at home. By pretty good, I mean like, world-class, so that's always nice,” Nick shared. He also expressed how the creative energy at home helps fuel their work, bringing their shared passion into their professional endeavors.

Since their lavish wedding at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018, Priyanka and Nick have been busy building their family. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, through surrogacy, marking a new chapter in their lives.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this heartwarming holiday film, which is sure to bring plenty of cheer, family moments, and, of course, the charm of the Jonas family. Stay tuned for more updates on the project as we approach the 2025 premiere.

