Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli’s SSMB 29: Is Priyanka Chopra the Main Villain?

The highly anticipated collaboration between Superstar Mahesh Babu and visionary filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB-29, has been generating immense buzz. Fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on this magnum opus, and Mahesh Babu has reportedly been undergoing intense preparation for his role since last year.

Penned by celebrated writer Vijayendra Prasad, the father of Rajamouli, this film promises to be a cinematic spectacle. Adding to the excitement, global icon Priyanka Chopra is said to be part of the cast. Recently, Rajamouli fueled curiosity with a cryptic post hinting that he had taken away Mahesh Babu’s passport, comparing it to caging a lion—an analogy that has only heightened anticipation.

Speculation has been rife regarding the film’s antagonist, with recent reports suggesting that Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran was in talks for the role. However, Prithviraj himself has denied these claims, dismissing them as mere rumors.

In a surprising twist, fresh reports indicate that Priyanka Chopra will not be playing the female lead but instead will be seen as the primary antagonist. Sources suggest that she has already completed a look test for her role, further adding to the intrigue surrounding the film.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli is reportedly considering another Bollywood actress for the female lead, though no official confirmation has been made. These developments have taken social media by storm, with fans speculating that Rajamouli has planned something extraordinary for SSMB-29.