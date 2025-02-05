WPL: Ashleigh Gardner replaces Beth Mooney as captain of Gujarat Giants

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Ahead of 2025 season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), Gujarat Giants (GG) have appointed Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner as their captain. She replaces her fellow Australia team-mate Beth Mooney, who captained GG in WPL 2024, at the top role.

GG had finished at bottom of the points table in the first two seasons of the WPL and are seeking to change their fortunes when their WPL 2025 season begins on February 14 in Vadodara against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

“It is an absolute honour for me to be named the captain of Gujarat Giants. I have loved being a part of this team and I am excited to lead this fantastic group in the upcoming season.

“We have a great mix of young and experienced players and plenty of Indian talent in our squad. I am looking forward to working with the team and making our fans proud,” said Ashleigh in a statement issued by the franchise.

Ashleigh has been a regular with the Australian team since 2017 and is a two-time Belinda Clark Award winner. She played a significant role in Australia’s 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal win and was the Player of the Tournament in the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Since WPL’s inception in 2023, Ashleigh has been an integral part of the Gujarat Giants side, scoring 324 runs and bagging 17 wickets.

Head coach Michael Klinger expressed his confidence in Ashleigh’s leadership and thanked Beth for being the team’s captain in previous season.

“She is a fierce competitor. Her game awareness, tactical acumen, and ability to inspire players make her the ideal choice to captain Gujarat Giants. We believe she will lead from the front and guide the team towards a successful campaign.

“I would like to thank Mooney for her highly valued leadership. Now, she will be able to focus on wicketkeeping and opening the batting lineup. She continues to be a major leader of our group.”

Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said, “Gardner embodies the spirit of Gujarat Giants with her dedication, skill, and leadership. Her appointment as captain reiterates our commitment to building a world-class team that competes at the highest level. We are confident that under her captaincy, the team will put up a stellar performance in WPL.”

Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 squad: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Bharti Fulmali, Sayali Satghare, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, and Prakashika Naik

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.