Ram Charan's Game Changer OTT Release: February 7 on Amazon Prime!

Ram Charan and Shankar’s film Game Changer, which was released ahead of Sankranti, received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. However, the political drama is now set to reach a wider audience through its OTT release. Game Changer will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 7.

The OTT platform shared a poster on X with the caption: “raa macha, buckle up, the rules are about to CHANGE.” The film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.

raa macha, buckle up 😎 the rules are about to CHANGE 👀#GameChangerOnPrime, Feb 7 pic.twitter.com/ewegjT69yL — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 4, 2025

In Game Changer, Ram Charan plays the role of an IAS officer struggling with serious anger issues. Interestingly, he portrays dual roles as both a father and son. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, and Naveen Chandra. The music for the film was composed by SS Thaman.

The story of Game Changer revolves around the battle between Ram Nandan (Ram Charan) and his father, Appanna. It focuses on the generational fight between a father and son against societal injustices. SJ Suryah plays the role of the main antagonist, Bobbli Mopidevi.

Overall, Game Changer is a passable political drama, mainly driven by Ram Charan’s double role and SJ Suryah’s performance.