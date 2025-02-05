PM Narendra Modi Takes Holy Dip at Prayagraj’s Triveni Sangam During Maha Kumbh Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a striking sartorial statement at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday, effortlessly transitioning between traditional and contemporary attire during his visit.

Boat Ride to Triveni Sangam

PM Modi began his journey with a serene boat ride from Arail Ghat to the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he was seen in classic Indian attire— a cream kurta-pyjama paired with a beige Nehru jacket, exuding elegance and tradition.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shortly take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh (Source: ANI/DD) #KumbhOfTogetherness pic.twitter.com/3F2guB1ElQ — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2025

A Unique Choice for the Holy Dip

For the much-anticipated holy dip at Triveni Sangam, the Prime Minister opted for a modern twist. He donned a brick-red jacket over deep blue Adidas track pants with saffron stripes, a combination that stood out amidst the predominantly traditional outfits of devotees and religious leaders. A bright blue scarf and a rudraksha mala on his wrist completed his distinctive look, merging spiritual symbolism with contemporary style.

Performing Aarti in Cultural Attire

Later, as PM Modi performed tarpan (ritual offerings to ancestors) and aarti (prayer ceremony), he embraced a more regional touch. He wore a black puffer jacket along with a vibrant Pahari 'topi,' adding a cultural essence to his ensemble. Draped around his neck was a saffron stole adorned with intricate prints, enhancing the overall traditional appeal.