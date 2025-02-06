Kobali: Producer Tirupati Srinivasa Rao Registers Big success

Kobali is one of the latest web series in Telugu, which caught everyone's attention. It is produced by TSR Movie Makers chairman Tirupati Srinivasa Rao. The series is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from the 4th of this month.

Kobali, which was released in seven languages, is proving to be a super hit in all languages. Producer Tirupati Srinivasa Rao is expressing happiness over the good response received for this series.

Tirupati Srinivasa Rao, who hails from Kodur village, founded the banner TSR and previously produced the film ‘Tikamakathanda’. With this film, he introduced his sons as heroes. It was released in more than 130 theaters in two Telugu states and ended as a success.

Later, Aha streamed it and the movie gained good reviews. With the enthusiasm given by the first film, he produced the Kobali web series.This series was released in seven languages ​​​​like Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.

‘Kobali’ series stars Ravi Prakash, Rocky Singh, Tarun Rohit, Sreetej, Shyamala, Yogi Khatri and others in key roles. This series, which is a revenge action drama in faction drop, is getting a great response from the audience. The action sequences have been created in a way that Disney Plus Hotstar has never seen such content before.

With this series directed by Revanth Levaka, Ravi Prakash, who has been seen as a character artist all these years, has come to the main lead and has impressed wonderfully. His performance in action and emotional scenes is captivating. Although revenge is common in films set in a factional setting, the audience are thrilled with the new plot related to revenge in this series.