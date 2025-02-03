SSMB 29: Rajamouli Set to Recreate Kashi for Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra's Film

The anticipation surrounding SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited film SSMB 29 continues to build with every passing day. The action-adventure spectacle, starring Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, is generating massive excitement, and new updates are only adding to the buzz. Reports suggest that Bollywood stars Priyanka Chopra and John Abraham will also be joining the cast, further heightening expectations.

In a bid to deliver an unparalleled visual experience, Rajamouli is reportedly going all-out in terms of VFX and set design, with plans to recreate the sacred city of Varanasi, particularly its iconic Manikarnika Ghat, on set. Known for his larger-than-life visuals, Rajamouli is seemingly striving to push the boundaries of his previous works, ensuring SSMB 29 delivers a divine visual treat for audiences.

A recent post from the director teased a sneak peek of the film, showcasing Mahesh Babu’s passport being seized — an indication that grand preparations are underway. The artwork for the film is set to begin soon, with a massive set being constructed to match Rajamouli’s vision. Additionally, it has been reported that the crew will head to Kenya for an extended shooting schedule, with portions of the film also being shot across various locations in Africa.

While Priyanka Chopra’s involvement in the film remains unconfirmed, rumors suggest she will play the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu. Reports have surfaced stating that the actress has charged a staggering Rs 30 crore for the role and has already commenced shooting in Hyderabad. However, no official statements have been released from either the actress or the filmmakers regarding her casting.

Initially, there were speculations about actor Prithviraj Sukumaran being a part of the film. However, those plans fell through, and it was recently revealed that John Abraham will be playing the antagonist, facing off against Mahesh Babu’s character.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the 2024 Sankranthi release Guntur Kaaram, which hit theatres on January 12, while John Abraham was last seen in Vedaa, which released on August 15, 2024. Notably, John Abraham also played a negative role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which hit the big screen on January 25, 2023. Priyanka Chopra will be making her return to Indian cinema with SSMB 29, marking her first Indian film since The Sky Is Pink in 2019.

As details continue to emerge, SSMB 29 is shaping up to be one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year, with fans eagerly anticipating Rajamouli’s next visual masterpiece.

