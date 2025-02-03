Priyanka Chopra Takes Holiday from SSMB29 Shoot to Attend Siddharth Chopra's Wedding

Priyanka Chopra was recently seen at the Hyderabad airport as she made her way to Mumbai for her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding. The actress took a short break from her packed schedule for the much-anticipated film SSMB29, where she is working alongside director SS Rajamouli and actor Mahesh Babu.

For her airport look, Priyanka chose a stylish all-white outfit, consisting of a white shirt, white top, and matching trousers. She completed her look with a cap, black sunglasses, and kept her hair open, looking effortlessly chic as she made her way through the airport.

Priyanka’s collaboration with SS Rajamouli is creating a lot of buzz, as it marks the first time the actress is working with the famous director. SSMB29, a film starring Mahesh Babu in the lead, is expected to offer a global adventure with breathtaking visuals. According to reports, Priyanka has demanded a fee of Rs. 30 crore for her role in the movie, making her one of the highest-paid actresses Rajamouli has worked with, surpassing the fees of Alia Bhatt and Anushka Shetty in RRR and Baahubali. However, no official confirmation has been given.

Filming for SSMB29 is already underway in Hyderabad, with both Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra on set. The project is being kept under tight wraps, with cast and crew signing non-disclosure agreements and mobile phones banned from the set. The team is also planning to shoot scenes in the forests of Kenya. This secrecy and excitement are building anticipation for the film.

SSMB29 is expected to begin production in April 2025, with a planned wrap-up by the end of 2026. The film’s release is anticipated to take place either in 2027 or 2029.

