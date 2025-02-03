Bengaluru: Objections over distribution of cards with QR code leading to Bible teachings

Bengaluru, Feb 3 (IANS) An incident involving public objections to the distribution of cards containing a QR code leading to Bible teachings has come to light in Bengaluru on Monday.

Hindu activists and local residents have alleged an attempt at religious ‘conversion’ through digital means.

The incident occurred in the Begur locality of Bengaluru. According to the police, a group of women on Begur Main Road were distributing cards resembling personal visiting cards, each containing a QR code.

The women claimed that if people were facing issues such as life problems, unemployment or difficulties in getting married, scanning the QR code would provide them with solutions.

One woman, after noticing the group interacting with passersby and distributing the cards, approached them to inquire about their activities.

The group told her that if she had any difficulties in life, she could find solutions by scanning the QR code.

When the woman scanned the QR code on the spot, it led to teachings from the Holy Bible.

Upon discovering the religious content, the woman confronted the group, but the women distributing the QR-coded cards quickly left.

Hindu activists have demanded action against the digital religious ‘conversion’ attempts in Bengaluru.

The police have stated that they will verify the facts if a formal complaint is filed. Further details on the case are yet to emerge.

In a related development, Karnataka police arrested one person on July 22, 2024, in connection with an alleged religious conversion attempt targeting Hindu pilgrims in Ballari district. The accused was reportedly targeting devotees walking to the Hindu pilgrimage centre in Mantralaya.

Additionally, in November 2022, at least 12 individuals were arrested in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagara district for attempting to convert tribal people to another religion.

More recently, on September 3, 2024, Karnataka police arrested a 27-year-old postgraduate medical student, Mohammad Danish Khan, in Udupi district for allegedly attempting to forcefully convert his classmate to another religion.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.