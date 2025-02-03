Sai Pallavi Was the First Choice for Arjun Reddy, Reveals Sandeep Reddy Vanga

The highly anticipated pre-release event of Thandel took place in Hyderabad last night, with ace filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga gracing the occasion as the chief guest. While addressing the audience, Sandeep made an interesting revelation about Sai Pallavi, who plays the female lead in the film.

The Animal director shared that he has been a huge admirer of Sai Pallavi since her Premam days. He went on to reveal that she was initially considered for the female lead role in the cult classic Arjun Reddy.

“I had Sai Pallavi in mind while casting for Arjun Reddy. However, when I reached out to a Malayalam actor coordinator to inquire about her availability, he advised me to drop the idea. He mentioned that she wouldn’t even wear a sleeveless outfit, let alone perform the intense romantic scenes required for the role. That’s when I had to move on from the thought of casting her,” Sandeep explained.

Despite this, Sandeep expressed his admiration for Sai Pallavi’s consistency and principles as an actress. “One thing I truly appreciate about her is that she has maintained her standards and artistic choices throughout her career. It is rare to see such unwavering conviction,” he added.

Responding to Sandeep’s comments, Sai Pallavi praised Arjun Reddy and acknowledged that the final casting was meant to be. “The actress who played Shalini was brilliant, and so was Vijay Deverakonda as Arjun Reddy. I strongly believe that certain actors are destined to play certain roles, and in this case, the final cast was perfect for the film,” she remarked.

Sai Pallavi also lauded Sandeep Reddy Vanga as a visionary filmmaker with a unique cinematic language, commanding a massive following across the country. The mutual admiration between the filmmaker and the actress was evident throughout the event.

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with discussions about how Arjun Reddy would have shaped up if Sai Pallavi had played the female lead, sparking curiosity and debate among fans of both the actress and the film.

