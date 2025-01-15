Oscars 2025 May Be Canceled Due to Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires

In an unprecedented turn of events, the 2025 Academy Awards could be canceled due to the ongoing wildfires ravaging Los Angeles. According to reports from The Sun, the Academy is closely monitoring the situation and evaluating whether the prestigious ceremony can proceed as planned. A decision is expected soon, with the official event currently scheduled for March 2, 2025.

Sources suggest that the Academy’s primary concern is to avoid appearing celebratory while Los Angeles residents are grappling with heartbreak and loss. "Even if the fires subside in the coming week, the city will continue to endure the emotional and physical toll for months," one insider explained. As a result, the Academy’s hierarchy has indicated that the ceremony’s focus may shift toward supporting those affected by the disaster, with fundraising efforts being prioritized when the time is right.

This situation has also affected other aspects of the awards season. Oscar nominations, originally set to be announced on January 17, have been delayed to January 19. Additionally, the voting period for nominations has been extended by two days, now ending on January 14.

In a letter to members, Academy CEO Bill Kramer expressed heartfelt condolences to those impacted by the fires: “We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been affected by the devastating fires across Southern California. So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the LA area, and we are keeping them in our thoughts.”

Several other major events in Hollywood, including the British Academy of Film and TV Arts Tea Party, the AFI Awards luncheon, and the Critics Choice Awards, have also been postponed due to the fires.

As the fires continue to spread across Southern California, multiple casualties have been reported, and numerous structures, including celebrity homes, have been destroyed. Hollywood stars such as Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, Mark Hamill, Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, Fergie, Anna Faris, and Anthony Hopkins are among those who have lost their homes.

With the situation still dire, the future of the 2025 Oscars remains uncertain, and the Academy continues to prioritize support for those affected by the ongoing crisis.