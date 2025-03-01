Oscars 2025: When, Where, and How to Watch the Academy Awards in India

There will be a lot of buzz in Hollywood on Sunday as the Dolby Theater gets ready to host the 97th Annual awards. The Oscars, given by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), is one of the most much-awaited and prestigious awards in the world. Right from who is hosting the Oscars to celebrity's outfits, everything will dominate the headlines.

Also, the debate around which movie wins the Best Motion Picture award will always be interesting every year. Conan O'Brian, renowned writer, producer, and comedian will host the 97th Academy awards, marking his debut as the Oscars host. Conan, who previously hosted the Emmys, is all set to light up the Oscars stage with his signature wit.

How to watch the 2025 Oscars from India?

As the countdown begins for the Oscars, viewers in India can also witness the Academy Awards live. The awards streaming will be on JioHotstar. The ceremony begins from 05:30 am IST. Indians can also view the awards ceremony live on Star Movies, and Star Movies Select. The repeat broadcast of the Oscars will be telecasted on the above two channels at 08:30 pm IST.

Coming to the US, the event will be live on ABC-TV at 7pm ET/4pm PT and streamed online on Hulu.

Also, Queen Latifah, the celerbated rapper and singer, will honor the legendary Quincy Jones with a special tribute. The Oscars will also feature a Wicked medley by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, along with more performances by Blackpink's Lisa, Doja Cat, and Raye.

Owing to the Los Angeles wildfire, the Oscars nominations annoucement faced multiple delays. The nominations created quite a buzz that adds to the excitement surrouding the biggest night in Hollywood.