Chhaava Box Office Collections Day 15: Sets New Record for 3rd Friday Earnings!

Chhaava has proven to be a box office hit, maintaining impressive collections even in its second week. Despite a slight dip in its second-week earnings, the film has held its ground with strong numbers. During its opening week, it earned a massive Rs. 219.25 Crore, and even as it enters its third week, Chhaava continues to show resilience at the box office. On Day 15, the movie saw a slight increase in its collections, demonstrating its sustained popularity with audiences.

Box Office Collection Day 15

On Day 15 (Friday), Chhaava earned Rs. 13.42 Crore at the box office, pushing its total India net box office collection to Rs. 412.92 Crore. The film had made Rs. 13.25 Crore on Thursday. While the movie’s collection is slowing down, it continues to perform strongly before its OTT release.

Record-Breaking Performances

Despite being in its third week, Chhaava continues to break records. On Day 15, it achieved the following:

Chhaava is now in second place for the highest Day 15 collections among Bollywood films.

It is also leading the Day 15 highest collections for Bollywood films in 2025.

The movie also ranks as the highest third Friday collection for a Bollywood film, surpassing popular films like Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, and Stree 2.

Box Office Collections So Far

Week 1: Rs. 219.25 Crore

Week 2: Rs. 180.25 Crore

Day 15: Rs. 13.42 Crore

Chhaava OTT Release Update

Chhaava was released in theaters on February 14, 2025, and its digital rights have been acquired by Netflix. The film will be available for streaming after its theatrical run, bringing it to a wider audience. The movie features a talented cast including Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, and others.

Chhaava’s box office success continues, and it is now preparing for its OTT debut soon!