Oscars 2025: Academy Confirms Ceremony Will Proceed Despite LA Wildfires

Recent wildfires in Los Angeles, particularly in Pacific Palisades and Eaton, have devastated several celebrity homes, causing widespread concern. Amidst this turmoil, rumors surfaced suggesting that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences might cancel the 97th Oscars, scheduled for March 2, 2025, in Hollywood.

UK tabloid The Sun fueled these rumors by publishing a story on its website, which gained further attention when Drudge Report featured it with a dramatic headline: "OSCARS THREAT: Oscars 2025 on verge of being cancelled as bosses secretly plot major changes to ceremony after LA wildfires."

The report falsely claimed that a "secret contingency strategy" was in place to call off the awards on March 3rd—a date that is incorrect. The story also suggested that this would be the first time in the Oscars' 96-year history that the event might be canceled, alleging that an advisory committee of Hollywood A-listers like Tom Hanks, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, and Steven Spielberg was overseeing the situation.

However, The Hollywood Reporter conducted a thorough investigation, speaking with senior representatives of the Academy and individuals close to veteran stars. They confirmed that no such cancellation plans exist, and no advisory committee of the kind described by The Sun is part of the Academy's operations.

The Academy’s only decision-making body is its 55-person board of governors, which does not include the celebrities mentioned. On Monday, the board reaffirmed that the Oscars will proceed as planned on March 2, 2025. Despite the challenges posed by the wildfires, including four board members losing their homes, the Academy has taken steps such as extending the nominations voting window, delaying the announcement of nominees, canceling the Oscar Nominees Luncheon, and postponing the Scientific and Technical Awards.

Any significant changes to the Oscars ceremony would require extensive discussions between the Academy and its broadcasting partner, ABC. Both organizations agree that the show should continue, aiming to raise funds and support fire relief efforts while celebrating cinematic achievements.

The Oscars ceremony has a history of resilience, even during the Covid-19 pandemic, when it was only postponed and scaled down, not canceled. The Academy has confirmed that the 97th Oscars will take place as scheduled, highlighting the spirit of perseverance and community in the face of adversity.

