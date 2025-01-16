January 16 Gold rates surges in India

On January 16, 2025, the price of gold and silver went up by a small percentage. That's good news for investors who have invested in precious metals. But what does this mean for you? Let's look closer.

Gold Prices Increase

The price of 24-carat gold increased in India to Rs. 8025.3 per gram. This has been a hike of ₹ 130.0 compared to yesterday's rate. 22-carat gold, on the other hand, increased by Rs. 7358.3 per gram. It was up by ₹ 120.0.

In a broader picture, the price of 24-carat gold declined by 1.08% within the last week. Conversely, in the last month, the price declined by 2.58%. This means that the prices of gold have been stable over the last month.

Silver Prices Also Increase

Silver price in India has also surged to Rs. 96700.0/kg. This is a surge of ₹ 1200.0 per kg from the previous day.

Gold Prices in Various Cities

In case you are looking to buy gold, it is important to know the prices in various cities. Here are the gold prices in five major cities in southern India:

Chennai: Rs. 80101.0/10 grams

Bangalore: Rs. 80095.0/10 grams

Hyderabad: Rs. 80109.0/10 grams

Visakhapatnam: Rs. 80117.0/10 grams

Vijayawada: Rs. 80115.0/10 grams

What Does This Mean for You?

If you are an investor, this hike in the prices of gold and silver is great news for you. However, you should remember that precious metals prices change rapidly. Therefore, keep an eye on the market trends before making investment decisions.

If you're thinking of buying gold or silver, it's essential to do your research and compare prices in different cities. You should also consider the purity of the metal and the reputation of the seller.

In conclusion, the increase in gold and silver prices on January 16, 2025, is a positive trend for investors. However, it's essential to be cautious and do your research before making any investment decisions.

