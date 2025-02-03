Grammy Awards 2025 Winners: Complete List of 67th Annual Grammy Awards Across All Categories
The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, held on February 2, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, celebrated the most outstanding achievements in music. Here's the complete list of major winners across all categories:
Record of the Year
Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"
Album of the Year
Beyoncé – "Cowboy Carter"
Song of the Year
Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us" (Songwriter: Kendrick Lamar)
Best New Artist
Chappell Roan
Producer of the Year (Non-Classical)
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical)
Amy Allen
Best Pop Solo Performance
Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso"
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die With a Smile"
Best Pop Vocal Album
Sabrina Carpenter – "Short n’ Sweet"
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Justice & Tame Impala – "Neverender"
Best Dance Pop Recording
Charli XCX – "Von Dutch"
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Charli XCX – "Brat"
Best Remixed Recording
FNZ & Mark Ronson – "Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)"
Best Rock Performance
The Beatles – "Now and Then"
Best Metal Performance
Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne – "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)"
Best Rock Song
St. Vincent – "Broken Man" (Songwriter: Annie Clark)
Best Rock Album
The Rolling Stones – "Hackney Diamonds"
Best Alternative Music Performance
St. Vincent – "Flea"
Best Alternative Music Album
St. Vincent – "All Born Screaming"
Best R&B Performance
Muni Long – "Made for Me (Live on BET)"
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Lucky Daye – "That’s You"
Best R&B Song
Rob Bisel, Cian Ducrot, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon, and Scott Zhang (Songwriters: SZA) – "Saturn"
Best Progressive R&B Album
AverySunshine / NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)* – "So Glad to Know You" / "Why Lawd?"
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown – "11:11 (Deluxe)"
Best Rap Performance
Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Rapsody ft. Erykah Badu – "3:AM"
Best Rap Song
Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us" (Songwriter: Kendrick Lamar)
Best Rap Album
Doechii – "Alligator Bites Never Heal"
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Tank and the Bangas – "The Heart, the Mind, the Soul"
Best Jazz Performance
Samara Joy ft. Sullivan Fortner – "Twinkle Twinkle Little Me"
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Samara Joy – "A Joyful Holiday"
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Chick Corea & Béla Fleck – "Remembrance"
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Dan Pugach Big Band – "Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence"
Best Latin Jazz Album
Luques Curtis, Zaccai Curtis, Willie Martinez, Camilo Molina, and Reinaldo de Jesus – "Cubop Lives!"
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Meshell Ndegeocello – "No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin"
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Norah Jones – "Visions"
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Taylor Eigsti – "Plot Armor"
Best Musical Theater Album
Original Broadway Cast – "Hell’s Kitchen"
Best Country Solo Performance
Chris Stapleton – "It Takes a Woman"
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Beyoncé ft. Miley Cyrus – "II Most Wanted"
Best Country Song
Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, and Josh Osborne (Songwriters: Kacey Musgraves) – "The Architect"
Best Country Album
Beyoncé – "Cowboy Carter"
Best American Roots Performance
Sierra Ferrell – "Lighthouse"
Best Americana Performance
Sierra Ferrell – "American Dreaming"
Best American Roots Song
Sierra Ferrell and Melody Walker – "American Dreaming"
Best Americana Album
Sierra Ferrell – "Trail of Flowers"
Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings – "Live Vol. 1"
Best Traditional Blues Album
The Taj Mahal Sextet – "Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa"
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Ruthie Foster – "Mileage"
Best Folk Album
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – "Woodland"
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Kalani Pe’a – "Kuini"
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell, and Israel Houghton featuring Jonathan McReynolds and Jekalyn Carr – "One Hallelujah"
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
CeCe Winans – "That’s My King"
Best Gospel Album
CeCe Winans – "More Than This"
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Doe – "Heart of a Human"
Best Roots Gospel Album
Cory Henry – "Church"
Best Latin Pop Album
Shakira – "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran"
Best Música Urbana Album
Residente – "Las Letras Ya No Importan"
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Rawayana – "¿Quién Trae las Cornetas?"
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Carín León – "Boca Chueca, Vol. 1"
Best Tropical Latin Album
Tony Succar & Mimy Succar – "Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)"
Best Global Music Performance
Sheila E. ft. Gloria Estefan – "Bemba Colora"
Best African Music Performance
Tems – "Love Me JeJe"
Best Global Music Album
Matt B ft. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – "Alkebulan II"
Best Reggae Album
Various Artists – "Bob Marley: One Love — Music Inspired by the Film (Deluxe)"
Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album
Wouter Kellerman, Eru Matsumoto, Chandrika Tandon – "Triveni"
Best Children’s Music Album
Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – "Brillo, Brillo!"
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle – "The Dreamer"
Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording
Jimmy Carter – "Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration"
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Bradley Cooper, Yannick Nézet-Séguin (London Symphony Orchestra) – "Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein"
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
Hans Zimmer – "Dune: Part Two"
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Winifred Phillips – "Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord"
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson – "It Never Went Away," from American Symphony
Best Music Video
Kendrick Lamar, Dave Free, Kendrick Lamar (directors); Jack Begert, Cornell Brown, Sam Canter, Jared Heinke, Jamie Rabineau, Anthony Saleh (producers) – "Not Like Us"
Best Music Film
Jon Batiste, Matthew Heineman (director); Lauren Domino, Matthew Heineman, Joedan Okun (producers) – American Symphony
Best Recording Package
Charli XCX, Brent David Freaney, Imogene Strauss (art directors) – "Brat"
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Simon Hilton, Sean Ono Lennon (art directors) – "Mind Games"
Best Album Notes
Ricky Riccardi (album notes writer) – "Centennial"
Best Historical Album
Meagan Hennessey, Richard Martin (compilation producers); Richard Martin (mastering engineer, restoration engineer) – "Centennial"
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Tchad Blake, Oli Jacobs, Katie May, Dom Shaw, Mark “Spike” Stent (engineers); Matt Colton (mastering engineer) – "I/O" (Peter Gabriel)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Mark Donahue, John Newton (engineers); Mark Donahue (mastering engineer) – "Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit"
Producer of the Year, Classical
Elaine Martone
Best Immersive Audio Album
Hans-Martin Buff (immersive mix engineer);
Peter Gabriel (immersive producer)
“I/O (In-Side Mix)”