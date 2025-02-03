Grammy Awards 2025 Winners: Complete List of 67th Annual Grammy Awards Across All Categories

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, held on February 2, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, celebrated the most outstanding achievements in music. Here's the complete list of major winners across all categories:

Record of the Year

Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"

Album of the Year

Beyoncé – "Cowboy Carter"

Song of the Year

Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us" (Songwriter: Kendrick Lamar)

Best New Artist

Chappell Roan

Producer of the Year (Non-Classical)

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical)

Amy Allen

Best Pop Solo Performance

Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso"

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die With a Smile"

Best Pop Vocal Album

Sabrina Carpenter – "Short n’ Sweet"

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Justice & Tame Impala – "Neverender"

Best Dance Pop Recording

Charli XCX – "Von Dutch"

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Charli XCX – "Brat"

Best Remixed Recording

FNZ & Mark Ronson – "Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)"

Best Rock Performance

The Beatles – "Now and Then"

Best Metal Performance

Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne – "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)"

Best Rock Song

St. Vincent – "Broken Man" (Songwriter: Annie Clark)

Best Rock Album

The Rolling Stones – "Hackney Diamonds"

Best Alternative Music Performance

St. Vincent – "Flea"

Best Alternative Music Album

St. Vincent – "All Born Screaming"

Best R&B Performance

Muni Long – "Made for Me (Live on BET)"

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Lucky Daye – "That’s You"

Best R&B Song

Rob Bisel, Cian Ducrot, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon, and Scott Zhang (Songwriters: SZA) – "Saturn"

Best Progressive R&B Album

AverySunshine / NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)* – "So Glad to Know You" / "Why Lawd?"

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown – "11:11 (Deluxe)"

Best Rap Performance

Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Rapsody ft. Erykah Badu – "3:AM"

Best Rap Song

Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us" (Songwriter: Kendrick Lamar)

Best Rap Album

Doechii – "Alligator Bites Never Heal"

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Tank and the Bangas – "The Heart, the Mind, the Soul"

Best Jazz Performance

Samara Joy ft. Sullivan Fortner – "Twinkle Twinkle Little Me"

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Samara Joy – "A Joyful Holiday"

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck – "Remembrance"

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Dan Pugach Big Band – "Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence"

Best Latin Jazz Album

Luques Curtis, Zaccai Curtis, Willie Martinez, Camilo Molina, and Reinaldo de Jesus – "Cubop Lives!"

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Meshell Ndegeocello – "No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin"

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Norah Jones – "Visions"

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Taylor Eigsti – "Plot Armor"

Best Musical Theater Album

Original Broadway Cast – "Hell’s Kitchen"

Best Country Solo Performance

Chris Stapleton – "It Takes a Woman"

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Beyoncé ft. Miley Cyrus – "II Most Wanted"

Best Country Song

Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, and Josh Osborne (Songwriters: Kacey Musgraves) – "The Architect"

Best Country Album

Beyoncé – "Cowboy Carter"

Best American Roots Performance

Sierra Ferrell – "Lighthouse"

Best Americana Performance

Sierra Ferrell – "American Dreaming"

Best American Roots Song

Sierra Ferrell and Melody Walker – "American Dreaming"

Best Americana Album

Sierra Ferrell – "Trail of Flowers"

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings – "Live Vol. 1"

Best Traditional Blues Album

The Taj Mahal Sextet – "Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa"

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Ruthie Foster – "Mileage"

Best Folk Album

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – "Woodland"

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Kalani Pe’a – "Kuini"

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell, and Israel Houghton featuring Jonathan McReynolds and Jekalyn Carr – "One Hallelujah"

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

CeCe Winans – "That’s My King"

Best Gospel Album

CeCe Winans – "More Than This"

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Doe – "Heart of a Human"

Best Roots Gospel Album

Cory Henry – "Church"

Best Latin Pop Album

Shakira – "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran"

Best Música Urbana Album

Residente – "Las Letras Ya No Importan"

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Rawayana – "¿Quién Trae las Cornetas?"

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Carín León – "Boca Chueca, Vol. 1"

Best Tropical Latin Album

Tony Succar & Mimy Succar – "Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)"

Best Global Music Performance

Sheila E. ft. Gloria Estefan – "Bemba Colora"

Best African Music Performance

Tems – "Love Me JeJe"

Best Global Music Album

Matt B ft. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – "Alkebulan II"

Best Reggae Album

Various Artists – "Bob Marley: One Love — Music Inspired by the Film (Deluxe)"

Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album

Wouter Kellerman, Eru Matsumoto, Chandrika Tandon – "Triveni"

Best Children’s Music Album

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – "Brillo, Brillo!"

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle – "The Dreamer"

Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording

Jimmy Carter – "Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration"

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Bradley Cooper, Yannick Nézet-Séguin (London Symphony Orchestra) – "Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein"

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Hans Zimmer – "Dune: Part Two"

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Winifred Phillips – "Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord"

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson – "It Never Went Away," from American Symphony

Best Music Video

Kendrick Lamar, Dave Free, Kendrick Lamar (directors); Jack Begert, Cornell Brown, Sam Canter, Jared Heinke, Jamie Rabineau, Anthony Saleh (producers) – "Not Like Us"

Best Music Film

Jon Batiste, Matthew Heineman (director); Lauren Domino, Matthew Heineman, Joedan Okun (producers) – American Symphony

Best Recording Package

Charli XCX, Brent David Freaney, Imogene Strauss (art directors) – "Brat"

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Simon Hilton, Sean Ono Lennon (art directors) – "Mind Games"

Best Album Notes

Ricky Riccardi (album notes writer) – "Centennial"

Best Historical Album

Meagan Hennessey, Richard Martin (compilation producers); Richard Martin (mastering engineer, restoration engineer) – "Centennial"

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Tchad Blake, Oli Jacobs, Katie May, Dom Shaw, Mark “Spike” Stent (engineers); Matt Colton (mastering engineer) – "I/O" (Peter Gabriel)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Mark Donahue, John Newton (engineers); Mark Donahue (mastering engineer) – "Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit"

Producer of the Year, Classical

Elaine Martone

Best Immersive Audio Album

Hans-Martin Buff (immersive mix engineer);

Peter Gabriel (immersive producer)

“I/O (In-Side Mix)”