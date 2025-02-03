Arjun Bijlani calls for more experiments in TV shows, addresses regressive tracks

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Popular television actor Arjun Bijlani recently spoke out about regressive tracks in TV shows, urging for more experimentation in storytelling.

He emphasized the need for storylines to evolve with changing times, highlighting that while some shows are progressive, certain tracks still fall behind.

In a statement, the 'Naagin' actor shared, “There are progressive shows on TV, and there are some regressive shows on TV as well. Sometimes there are certain tracks that are regressive. Maybe the whole storyline isn't, but certain tracks that come are very regressive, or what is shown is regressive in some scenes. I personally don't second that because I feel that times have changed, and, according to time, even the making has to change and storylines have to change.”

Arjun, however, added that as an actor, there are times when you can't avoid being part of such scenes. “Sometimes you're in a contract, and you're not the story writer or the screenplay writer or the person who decides the story. But that's fine. I mean, the producers probably have their own research team, and they feel this track will work. However, I personally feel that there should be more experiments on TV,” the actor explained.

Further, when asked if he feels that the TV industry is resistant to change, the 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 'actor debunked this, saying, “I don’t think so. I think that we are a diverse country, and be it actors or audience, everyone finds things they like and projects that they want to be part of.”

Arjun Bijlani is widely known for his stints in shows like "Left Right Left," "Miley Jab Hum Tum," "Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi," "Naagin," and "Ishq Mein Marjawan."

The actor recently reunited with his "Miley Jab Hum Tum" co-star, Rati Pandey, for his latest project, “Insta Empire,” an audio series that delves into the complex world of social media.

