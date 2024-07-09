What did Alia Bhatt comment on Isha Ambani's look at Anant and Radhika's Haldi ceremony?

Since last year, the buzz surrounding Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding has been all over the country. Ahead of the marriage on July 12th, 2024, the wedding celebrations started with sangeet, haldi, and many more. Isha Ambani dolled up in a beautiful Indo-Western outfit, which made Alia Bhatt shower hearts in the comments.

The Haldi ceremony, part of the wedding celebrations, took place on July 8th in Mumbai. Isha Ambani, the groom-to-be's sister, looked radiant in an Indo-Western lehenga, making actress Alia Bhatt praise and admire her.

Anaita Shroff Adajania, Isha Ambani's stylist, shared photos of her Haldi attire for her brother's wedding festivities on Instagram. She was dressed in a multi-coloured lehenga paired with a tasselled top adorned with elaborate earrings, bangles, a ring, and a black bindi for a traditional touch. With subtle makeup and flowing hair, Isha Ambani looked radiant.

Alia Bhatt didn't hold back her appreciation, leaving red heart emojis under Anaita's post. Deepika Padukone and Navya Naveli also liked the designer's post.

Alia Bhatt at Ambani's wedding celebrations:

Alia Bhatt was not spotted in the Haldi celebrations of Anant and Radhika, but she made an appearance on the sangeet on July 5th. The event took place at NMACC, and Alia arrived with Ranbir Kapoor, who matched her with a black ensemble and looked lovely in a black lehenga.

Along with Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, the couple also performed during the sangeet. Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and others were among the other performers that evening. Later in the evening, pop artist Justin Bieber delighted the attendees with his hit songs.