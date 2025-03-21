Alia Bhatt Reviews Adolescence: Truly Perfect, Every Actor Delivered Their Best

Joining the legion of Adolescence fans is actress Alia Bhatt. Alia recently shared her admiration for the show and its creators. Alia took to Instagram to express her awe, posting a heartfelt note about the series’ exceptional storytelling and craftsmanship.

"This show is truly perfection... From the writing to the staging to the EXCEPTIONAL cinematography—I can only imagine what it felt like to finally call ‘cut’ after an hour of filming. How did the entire cast and crew feel????" she wrote.

She went on to praise the performances, stating, "Every single person who stepped into the frame brought something real, raw, and electric. The energy is so palpable, so moving. The magic of storytelling shines through, with every department pouring their heart and soul into every second on screen. I’m in awe."

Recently, Anurag Kashyap too had heaped praises on Adolescence show.

For the unversed, Adolescence is a mini-series that has just four episodes. It won worldwide praises from critics and audiences alike. The four-part gripping drama co-written by and starring Stephen Graham. It delves into the devastating impact of social media and toxic online influences on impressionable teenage boys, following a family shattered after their son is arrested for the brutal murder of a female schoolmate.

Featuring Owen Cooper, Stephen Graham, and Ashley Walters in key roles, the series has sparked important conversations about modern youth culture and the dark side of digital influence. For the unversed, Adolescence is streaming on Netflix OTT platform.

