March 22 Holiday or not?

March 22 is observed as Bihar Diwas, but it's not a common holiday across all states. However, some states will be observing holidays tomorrow due to various reasons. The uncertainty surrounding the holidays has left parents, students, and teachers wondering if schools will be open or closed.

State-wise Holidays on March 22:

Karnataka: Karnataka Bandh because of agitation against the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill and the attack on a KSRTC bus conductor. The bandh will disrupt the usual functioning of schools and colleges, and students writing the SSLC examinations, which commenced on March 21.

Telangana: Holiday according to the Telangana calendar, which was initially scheduled for March 21. This holiday will surely impact the students who are appearing for the SSC exams, which are ongoing.

Andhra Pradesh: A heavy rain warning issued up to March 25, and there are good chances of a holiday being declared if the rains are heavy. The rain warning has already led to disruptions in routine life, and students are requested to verify from their schools regarding holiday declarations.

States with No Holidays on March 22:

Tamil Nadu: No school and college holidays announced. Students sitting for the board examinations can heave a sigh of relief as their exams will go on as per schedule.

Kerala: No school and college holidays announced. The state has been putting a lot of emphasis on developing its education system, and the absence of holidays will make sure that students do not miss out on their classes.

Maharashtra: No school and college holidays announced. The state has been engaged in its exam process, and students can look forward to attending their classes as normal.

Odisha: No school and college holidays announced. The state has been working on upgrading its education facilities, and the absence of holidays will mean that students won't miss their classes.

Bihar: Banks will be closed on account of Bihar Diwas, but schools and colleges will function. The state has celebrated Bihar Diwas with a lot of zest, but students won't have a holiday.

Gujarat: No declaration of holiday for schools and colleges. The state has been occupied with its exam timetable, and students can expect to go to their classes as usual.

The holidays will certainly impact students, particularly with the Telangana SSC and Karnataka SSLC exams already in progress. Students and parents are recommended to verify with their respective schools and state government websites for new updates on holiday declarations.

