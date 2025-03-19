Adolescence on OTT: 5 Reasons Why You Should Watch this Netflix Show

Every now and then, there comes a show that absolutely dominates the viewing charts for a brief period of time. Netflix India's Adolescence, the silent show that came out of nowhere, falls into this category. What started off as a silent release on the OTT platform ended up pulling the biggest viewing numbers for the streaming platform recently. The show started off as a silent phenomenon in the US and started spreading into other parts of the country.

Even in India, the show is making waves with its content, and despite the show's traumatic nature, it is a must-watch to understand this generation's view of life. Topics like toxic masculinity and social media addiction are depicted in a gruesome yet realistic fashion. The narrative treats every character from a neutral lens and doesn't project its judgment on any of them.

Here are 5 reasons why you should watch Adolescence on OTT:

Single-Shot Magic

One of the mind-blowing things that the creators of Adolescence pulled off, besides the intriguing writing, is the one-shot technique. There are no cuts in any of the 4 episodes, and to narrate a crime procedural in a single shot is what makes this show 10x more compelling. Imagining the amount of preparation that the creators must have done to pull this off is a big enough reason for you to watch this highly engaging TV series.

Owen Cooper's Acting

The kid Jamie, who is the perpetrator, was played by Owen Cooper, and his acting throughout was mind-blowing, to say the least. On top of it, it is Owen's debut series, and he nailed the role to perfection. Even seasoned actors will feel a tinge of jealousy after watching this kid essay a tough role with such poise.

Peak Drama

Adolescence's magic lies in its dramatic moments, and the best part is the audiences can't anticipate where the drama is peaking. After watching numerous shows, viewers have gotten accustomed to a particular kind of ending, and they have turned smart enough to predict the outcome. In Adolescence, however, it was already revealed in the first episode who the killer is, and yet we remain engaged as viewers.

Focuses on the "Why" rather than the "How."

Typically, to write an engaging crime drama, there will always be a twist in the end and the explanation of how he committed the crime. But adolescence is clear right from the start. It focuses on the why rather than on the "how." Yes, the kid assaulted and killed his schoolmate. Why did he have to do it? What are the secrets that school holds, and how social media addiction is ruining an entire generation of teenagers is thoroughly examined in the show.

Mini-Series Format

A lot of shows of late are getting dragged on for seasons unnecessarily, but Adolescence stands out even there. Each episode is around an hour long, and it will take you a total of just 4 hours to complete the show, a little more than watching a movie. There are no teases for the next season or some spin-off of a character that's left unexplored. It's just a short narrative that leaves you absolutely hooked while watching.