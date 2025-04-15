Ranbir, Alia’s Wedding Anniversary Post Melts Hearts on the Internet!

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, marked their third wedding anniversary with an intimate and heartfelt celebration at their Mumbai residence last night.

The duo, who tied the knot in a private ceremony three years ago, shared a touching photo on social media that quickly went viral. In the picture, Alia can be seen resting her head tenderly on Ranbir’s hand, while he gazes directly at the camera. She captioned the image with a simple yet emotional note: “Home, always. #Happy3 💛🫶🏼🤗” — perfectly capturing the essence of their bond and how they balance love, life, and work.

Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, responded with heart emojis, showing her affection for the couple. Kareena Kapoor Khan also joined in, calling them “The Best Peeps ❤️❤️.”

Fans flooded the comments with warm wishes and admiration for the couple, who are now proud parents to their two-year-old daughter, Raha.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will next be seen in ‘Love and War’, alongside Vicky Kaushal. The film has already created buzz, and audiences are eagerly waiting to witness the couple’s on-screen chemistry once again.