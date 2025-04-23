FTII, SRFTI now deemed universities; can grant degrees, offer PhDs

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) In a major decision taken by the education ministry, the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune and the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata have been notified as Institutions Deemed to be Universities.

The union education ministry notified these institutions as Deemed to be Universities under the distinct category.

The education ministry informed on Wednesday that now both the institutes will be able to launch doctoral, research, and innovative academic programmes.

Both institutes will adhere to UGC norms and NEP 2020 guidelines.

They will also participate in NIRF rankings and integrate with Academic Bank of Credits (ABC).

This status was granted under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956 and the status was notified as per advice of the UGC.

The Ministry official said, “Aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, this landmark decision paves the way for greater autonomy, innovation, and academic excellence in film and media education.”

The ministry of education informed that an online application was submitted by Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute Society (SRFTI Society) on the UGC's Portal for grant of Institution Deemed to be University status.

After this UGC had recommended the issuance of a Letter of Intent (Lol) SRFTI Society for fulfilment of certain conditions before declaration of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, West Bengal as an Institution deemed to be University.

This year in January the SRFTI Society, submitted compliance report of the conditions of the Lol. The compliance report was verified and accepted by the UGC Expert Committee.

The recommendation of the UGC Expert Committee was considered and approved by the Commission in its 588th meeting held recently.

Now in exercise of powers conferred under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, the ministry of education, on the advice of the UGC, declared Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Eastern Metropolitan Bypass, Panchasayar, Kolkata, West Bengal as an Institution deemed to be University under distinct category.

The said declaration is subject to some conditions, official added.

Similarly, an online application was also uploaded by the Film and Television Institute of India Society, Pune for the grant of deemed to be university status under distinct category. The application was submitted on the UGC deemed universities application portal. After all the required processes the status was given to the institution.

