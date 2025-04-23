Reason behind Millie Bobby Brown missing Broadway opening of ‘Stranger Things’ revealed

Los Angeles, April 23 (IANS) Actress Millie Bobby Brown missed the Broadway opening of ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ at New York’s Marquis Theatre.

The actress, who has played Eleven in Matt and Ross Duffer’s hit since its 2016 debut, was busy filming one of her next projects, ‘Enola Holmes 3’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The star-studded list of guests supporting the team behind ‘The First Shadow’, which transferred from an acclaimed run in London’s West End, includes many of the Netflix series’ actors, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Jamie Campbell Bower, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Brett Gelman and Priah Ferguson.

Also not attending the event was original series actress Sadie Sink, who did visit a preview of ‘The First Shadow’ on Monday. That was her day off from starring in director Danya Taymor and playwright Kimberly Belflower's ‘John Proctor Is the Villain’ just across the street at Broadway’s Booth Theatre.

As per ‘People’, Brown played the title character in 2020’s Enola Holmes, the story of Sherlock Holmes’ intrepid younger sister, and its 2022 sequel.

In addition to that and the ‘Stranger Things’ series, she has been busy in a variety of Netflix projects, including last year’s ‘Damsel and The Electric State’ this March. ‘Enola Holmes 3’ is bringing back Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Helena Bonham Carter as matriarch Eudoria Holmes, Himesh Patel as Dr. Watson, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Mira Troy, Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury and more.

Director Philip Barantini helms the sequel, which, like its predecessors, is adapted by Jack Thorne from Nancy Springer’s book series of the same name. Barantini and Thorne have collaborated before, on the Netflix hit ‘Adolescence’.

“Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before,” reads an official synopsis.

‘Stranger Things season 5’ is expected to premiere sometime in 2025.

