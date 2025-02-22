Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Steal the Show at Aadar Jain & Alekha Advani’s Wedding

Bollywood’s power couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, turned heads at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding, exuding elegance and charm. Alia dazzled in a dusty pink saree paired with a diamond necklace and a chic bun, while Ranbir looked dapper in a bottle green bandhgala. The couple arrived hand-in-hand, flashing radiant smiles as they posed for the paparazzi.

As the cameras clicked, enthusiastic photographers showered them with praise, hailing them as Bollywood’s “No. 1 jodi.” The moment left Alia blushing, while Ranbir’s signature wit added to the fun. When asked to pose solo, he playfully quipped, “Pagal hai kya?” prompting laughter from Alia and the crowd.

A Star-Studded Affair

The grand wedding celebration saw a star-studded guest list, including Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, along with Bollywood big names such as Akash Ambani, Anil Ambani, Boney Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Nikhil Nanda, and Agastya Nanda.

Aadar & Alekha’s Love Story

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani first exchanged vows in an intimate Christian ceremony in Goa this January. Their love story became public in September 2023 when Aadar proposed by the seaside, later making their relationship official on social media in November. Sharing a heartfelt post, Aadar referred to Alekha as the “light of my life.”

Aadar Jain’s Bollywood Journey

Before dating Alekha, Aadar was in a relationship with actress Tara Sutaria, with the couple making it Instagram official in August 2020 before parting ways. Aadar, who hails from the illustrious Kapoor family as Rima Jain’s youngest son, made his Bollywood debut with Qaidi Band (2017) and was last seen in Hello Charlie.