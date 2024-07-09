Impressionism meets realme 13 Pro Series 5G, redefines smartphone aesthetics using Monet-inspired design

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) In the digital age, our smartphones have become more than just communication devices -- they're our personal assistants, entertainment hubs, and windows to the world. As these pocket-sized marvels continue to evolve, a curious phenomenon has emerged: the fusion of cutting-edge technology with the timeless allure of fashion and personal expression.

Gone are the days when a phone's worth was measured solely by its processing power or camera quality. Today's consumers are increasingly drawn to devices that not only perform exceptionally but also serve as extensions of their personal style. This shift has ushered in a new era of smartphone design, where aesthetics and user experience are given equal weight to technical specifications.

realme recognises that smartphone design is as crucial as functionality. To enhance their design expertise, they established the realme Design Studio, focusing on innovative materials, unique forms, and emerging technologies. This commitment to design excellence shines in their flagship Number series, which offers advanced features at affordable prices.

With each new model, realme boldly explores diverse design concepts, pushing boundaries to deliver a fresh, immersive visual experience.

The latest embodiment of this philosophy is seen in the upcoming realme 13 Pro Series 5G - Ultra Clear Camera with AI. These models represent a groundbreaking collaboration between realme and the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), a global leader in art curation and exhibition.

The MFA's collection, spanning six continents and eight millennia of creative achievement, from ancient Egypt to contemporary interactive art, provides a rich tapestry of inspiration.

French painter Claude Monet's dedication to capturing the ephemeral nature of light and shadow is legendary -- he created 25 paintings of "Grainstacks" and an astounding 250 paintings of "Water Lilies" throughout his lifetime. His goal was to capture the same scenes at different times of the day and across various seasons, preserving fleeting moments in timeless art.

Inspired by Monet's artistic vision, realme selected two of the most classic masterpieces from these series. The design team has ingeniously incorporated the fleeting light and shadow captured by Monet into the smartphone's design, effectively transforming each device into a handheld work of art.

This approach not only pays homage to Monet's impressionist techniques but also brings a piece of timeless artistry into the everyday lives of users.

Both the realme 13 Pro 5G and realme 13 Pro+ 5G feature a Monet-inspired aesthetic, available in Monet Gold and Monet Purple for the glass back panel, and Emerald Green for the vegan leather option. These colour choices evoke the golden haystacks under sunlight and the purple water lilies in Monet's paintings, creating a sense of vitality and connection to nature.

By reimagining Impressionism through the lens of modern technology, realme has created smartphones that transcend mere functionality. The realme 13 Pro 5G and realme 13 Pro+ 5G are not just communication tools, but portable works of art that users can form a personal connection with.

This approach sets realme apart in an increasingly homogeneous market, redefining expectations for accessible smartphones and proving that cutting-edge aesthetics can be accessible to all users. realme 13 Pro Series 5G will be available in the market soon.

