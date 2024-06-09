WATCH: Shahid-Mira’s Adorable Airport Look Pics Go Viral

Another Bollywood couple’s Mumbai airport look pics are going viral on social media. Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput look adorable in these pics. They also returned from the Ambani family’s pre-wedding bash in Italy.

Shahid was looking dashing in a loose-fitted pair of gray trousers and sweatshirt. He was wearing a cap, a pair of eyewear and sneakers to complete his airport look.

Mira was seen wearing a blue denim and paired it with a purple cardigan and brown shoes, The couple was seen walking hand-in-hand while exiting the airport’s departure terminal.

Reports suggest that Shahid Kapoor and Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati could collaborate for a movie based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Rana will reportedly play the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb while Shahid will be seen as Maratha king. The film is expected to go on floor by the end of 2024.

